Wedbush Raises DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $60.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DocuSign from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.93.
DocuSign Stock Performance
DocuSign stock traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.89. 7,765,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,605,559. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of -107.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in DocuSign by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after purchasing an additional 71,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
