WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $911,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $87.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.26. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 69.96%.

WEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

