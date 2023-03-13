WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $152,166.81

WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. WaykiChain Governance Coin has a market cap of $99.58 million and $152,166.81 worth of WaykiChain Governance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain Governance Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WaykiChain Governance Coin has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WaykiChain Governance Coin Profile

WaykiChain Governance Coin’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official Twitter account is @wayki_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WaykiChain Governance Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WaykiChain Governance Coin is www.waykichain.com.

WaykiChain Governance Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WaykiChain is focused on developing its own technology, bottom public chain layer and as well corresponding to that an ecosystem that will foster technology research and development, as well as project operation. WGRT is the governance coin supported by WaykiChain's decentralized lending platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain Governance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain Governance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain Governance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

