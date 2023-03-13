WAXE Tops 24 Hour Volume of $219,955.14 (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last seven days, WAXE has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One WAXE coin can currently be bought for approximately $68.23 or 0.00282397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAXE has a market cap of $328.55 million and approximately $219,955.14 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.36 or 0.00421975 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,851.36 or 0.28522732 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000069 BTC.

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE’s launch date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

