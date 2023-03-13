WAX Price Hits $0.0684 on Top Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $165.44 million and $13.25 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAX has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.0684 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,419,493,816 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com.

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

