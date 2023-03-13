Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,607 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Walmart by 35.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in shares of Walmart by 6.9% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 39.4% in the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMT opened at $136.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $368.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.97. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 564,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $83,025,924.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 270,085,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,724,195,195.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 196,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $27,263,020.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 261,084,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,147,128,119.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 564,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $83,025,924.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,085,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,724,195,195.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,271,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,643,167 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

