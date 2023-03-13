Walken (WLKN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.38 Million

Walken (WLKN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Walken has a total market capitalization of $18.44 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Walken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0466 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Walken has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Walken Token Profile

Walken’s genesis date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 395,749,458 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official website is walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Buying and Selling Walken

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

