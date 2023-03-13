Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Position Increased by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 57,314 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for 1.6% of Avenir Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Avenir Corp owned about 0.06% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $15,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 20,511 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.63. 2,177,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,478,789. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $48.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

