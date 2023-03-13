Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW) Short Interest Up 45.7% in February

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Waldencast

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WALDW. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Waldencast by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 348,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 132,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Waldencast by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 446,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 211,358 shares during the last quarter.

Waldencast Trading Down 2.7 %

Waldencast stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68. Waldencast has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.

About Waldencast

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. a skin care company, provides advanced skin care treatments. Its products are designed to help minimize the appearance of premature skin aging, skin damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and sun damage primarily available through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other skin care professionals.

