W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $60.51

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.51 and last traded at $60.93, with a volume of 172660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.08 and its 200 day moving average is $69.96.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

