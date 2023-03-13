Voyager Token (VGX) Hits Market Capitalization of $95.94 Million

Voyager Token (VGX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Voyager Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $95.94 million and $61.60 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Voyager Token has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Voyager Token’s launch date was June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 tokens. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager.

According to CryptoCompare, “Voyager is a cryptocurrency broker that provides investors with access to various cryptocurrencies through its platform, which connects to multiple trading platforms to offer users the best prices. The company’s Voyager Token (VGX) is used to reward users and offers services such as earning interest on crypto holdings and cashback rewards. Voyager was founded by experienced entrepreneurs and offers commission-free crypto trading. It was launched in 2018 and supports over 55 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. In 2019, it released a mobile app and in 2020 acquired Circle Invest, which had over 40,000 active accounts. The company also partners with the Celsius network to manage client assets.”

