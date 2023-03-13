Volution Group (LON:FAN) Price Target Raised to GBX 500 at Berenberg Bank

Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 460 ($5.53) to GBX 500 ($6.01) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of LON:FAN opened at GBX 405.50 ($4.88) on Thursday. Volution Group has a twelve month low of GBX 270 ($3.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 443 ($5.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £801.59 million, a PE ratio of 2,252.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 377 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 349.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,888.89%.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical ventilation with heat recovery (MVHR) and centralized mechanical extract ventilation (MEV) systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

