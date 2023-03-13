Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $14.50 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Vital Farms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vital Farms from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

VITL stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.31. 88,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,316. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.58 million, a PE ratio of 760.88 and a beta of 0.75. Vital Farms has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $18.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Vital Farms by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vital Farms by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 60,322 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vital Farms by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Vital Farms by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vital Farms by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,238,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215 shares in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

