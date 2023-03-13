Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $49.00. The stock traded as low as $45.40 and last traded at $47.92, with a volume of 212375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.61.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VTLE. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Vital Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Vital Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $207,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,290,788.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $821.66 million, a PE ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 3.35.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $364.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.20 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 45.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 26.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

