Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on COCO. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Vita Coco Price Performance

COCO opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $945.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.79, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21. Vita Coco has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

In other news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $101,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,148.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ira Liran acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $121,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 685,252 shares in the company, valued at $8,339,516.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $101,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,148.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCO. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Vita Coco by 154.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vita Coco by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 681.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.