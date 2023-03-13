Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Given New $19.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

COCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Vita Coco Stock Down 4.1 %

COCO stock opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.61 million, a P/E ratio of 120.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.03. Vita Coco has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Transactions at Vita Coco

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

In other news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $101,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,148.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $101,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,148.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ira Liran bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $121,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 685,252 shares in the company, valued at $8,339,516.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

