Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Lowered by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 407,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 3.0% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $50,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.03. 408,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.49. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

