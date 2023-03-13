Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,627 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,978,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 912,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 18,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $192.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,792. The company has a market capitalization of $263.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.11. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $233.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

