Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $134.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.68. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $121.30 and a one year high of $162.74.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.