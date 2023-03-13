Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Carlson Capital Management’s 5th Largest Position

Carlson Capital Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Carlson Capital Management owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $61,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VV. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,401. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $213.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

