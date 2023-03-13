Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. SP Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,133. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.65.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.