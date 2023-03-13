Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $2.69 on Monday, reaching $133.12. The company had a trading volume of 50,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,086. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.96. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $171.45.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

