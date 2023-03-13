VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Up 25.7% in February

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the February 13th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.10. 26,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,514. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52-week low of $37.93 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.62.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.392 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPO. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 473.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 35,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 29,419 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 205,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 23,479 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 115.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 17,724 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 35,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter.

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

