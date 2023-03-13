VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Up 25.7% in February

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the February 13th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.10. 26,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,514. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52-week low of $37.93 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.62.
VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.392 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.92%.
About VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF
The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.
