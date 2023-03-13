VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Trading Up 6.1%

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.19 and last traded at $28.86. Approximately 11,762,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 22,385,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 7.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Gold Miners ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $177,023,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,577,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,340 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $114,554,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,951,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,189,000 after buying an additional 1,893,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13,650.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,352,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,325 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

