Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $380.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $267.00.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:MTN opened at $221.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.07 and its 200-day moving average is $236.96. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $201.91 and a 52-week high of $273.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 92.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 188.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth $234,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 10.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 117,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,356 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.