Vai (VAI) Market Capitalization Achieves $54.98 Million

Vai (VAI) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last week, Vai has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Vai has a total market cap of $54.98 million and approximately $377,866.99 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai token can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00003942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.86 or 0.00419874 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,882.35 or 0.28368768 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s launch date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official website is venus.io. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

