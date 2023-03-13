Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Short Interest Up 41.9% in February

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 655,700 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the February 13th total of 462,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 408,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPLD. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

Institutional Trading of Upland Software

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Upland Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 32,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Upland Software by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Upland Software by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Upland Software by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 180,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Upland Software by 11.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD remained flat at $4.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. 96,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,739. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $18.39.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $78.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.46 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 21.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

Featured Articles

