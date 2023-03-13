Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.29.

UHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

UHS opened at $117.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $158.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.21.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.06. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.74%.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

