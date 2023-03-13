United Services Automobile Association Sells 2,289 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

United Services Automobile Association cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,009,000 after buying an additional 32,659 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 125.3% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 199,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,435,000 after buying an additional 111,191 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $2,276,000. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 23,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 43.1% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 23,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $96.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $111.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.67.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

