United Services Automobile Association Reduces Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,634 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,740,397,000 after acquiring an additional 398,146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Eaton by 28.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,229 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 4.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,449,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $726,764,000 after purchasing an additional 244,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,108,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,315,000 after buying an additional 175,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $170.30 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $178.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.38.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

