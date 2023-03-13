United Services Automobile Association Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after buying an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,801,000 after buying an additional 240,210 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,025,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,673,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,198,000 after buying an additional 234,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,296,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DE opened at $395.93 on Monday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $117.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.79.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.81.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

