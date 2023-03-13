United Services Automobile Association Purchases 1,501 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Prologis by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $116.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.06 and its 200 day moving average is $116.86. The stock has a market cap of $108.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 72.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

