United Services Automobile Association Buys 2,177 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,098,000 after purchasing an additional 760,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,322,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $96.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $140.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

