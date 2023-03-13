United Services Automobile Association Boosts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 144.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 60.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1,112.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 25.6% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Down 0.2 %

CB stock opened at $198.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.53. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.