United Services Automobile Association Acquires 1,233 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 129.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949,254 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $521,017,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,030 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,564,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,164,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James cut Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.18.

Shares of NTR opened at $75.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $68.82 and a 1 year high of $117.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

