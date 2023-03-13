United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 723,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $116,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $180.80. The company had a trading volume of 828,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,955. The company has a market cap of $155.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $223.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.64.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $206.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.54.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Further Reading

