United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) PT Lowered to $28.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of UNFI opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.66. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John W. Howard sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $298,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $300,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,415.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Howard sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $298,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,613 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

