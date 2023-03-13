United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.00–$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.43 billion-$11.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.46 billion. United Airlines also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.00-$12.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised United Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Redburn Partners raised United Airlines from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays raised United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.31.

United Airlines stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,714,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,503,920. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,193.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,193.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 544.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in United Airlines by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in United Airlines by 255.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

