United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.00–$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.43 billion-$11.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.46 billion. United Airlines also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.00-$12.00 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised United Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Redburn Partners raised United Airlines from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays raised United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.31.
United Airlines Price Performance
United Airlines stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,714,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,503,920. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,193.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,193.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of United Airlines
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 544.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in United Airlines by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in United Airlines by 255.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.
United Airlines Company Profile
United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
