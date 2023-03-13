Ultra Market Capitalization Tops $64.98 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $64.98 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,258.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.45 or 0.00525396 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00149165 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00035665 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00049996 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000682 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003502 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation.

