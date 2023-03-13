UBS Group Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €24.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €24.00 ($25.53) target price on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DEC has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.90 ($23.30) price objective on JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.34) price objective on JCDecaux in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($17.02) target price on JCDecaux in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €27.50 ($29.26) price objective on JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

JCDecaux Price Performance

Shares of DEC opened at €18.49 ($19.67) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €20.93 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.90. JCDecaux has a one year low of €27.02 ($28.74) and a one year high of €36.90 ($39.26).

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

