UBS Group Analysts Give Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) a €162.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €162.00 ($172.34) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($186.17) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €195.00 ($207.45) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($146.81) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ETR:AFX opened at €136.15 ($144.84) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €131.14 and a 200-day moving average of €124.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.32. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52-week low of €101.75 ($108.24) and a 52-week high of €154.05 ($163.88).

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases; and systems and consumables for refractive surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.