Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 78.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UBER. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.13.

UBER traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.82. 12,645,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,119,072. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

