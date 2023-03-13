Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $55.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UBER. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.13.

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $30.68. 13,096,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,129,475. The stock has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.30. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

