U.S. Bancorp Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 11,845 put options on the company. This is an increase of 111% compared to the average daily volume of 5,625 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,935,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,521,176 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $644,436,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716,555 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $4.08 on Monday, hitting $36.54. The company had a trading volume of 36,697,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,401,646. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.13 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

