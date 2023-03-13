Truvestments Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Truvestments Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald’s Price Performance

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $262.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $223.16 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

