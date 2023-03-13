Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 225 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AYX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 177.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,421,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,820,000 after purchasing an additional 909,010 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,379,000 after purchasing an additional 806,018 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter worth approximately $19,151,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 201.0% in the third quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 438,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,504,000 after purchasing an additional 293,021 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth $20,741,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.54.

In other news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $294,615.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,631.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYX opened at $57.78 on Monday. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.39.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.28. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 119.37%. The business had revenue of $301.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.64 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

