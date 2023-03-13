Truvestments Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 115,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $207,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 82,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 33,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $133.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

