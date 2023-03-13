Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 375 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1,071.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 1,002.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

GPN opened at $100.00 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $146.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.14. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on GPN shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Global Payments from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

