Truist Financial Lowers a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Price Target to $2.60

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $4.00 to $2.60 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut a.k.a. Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded a.k.a. Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.70 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on a.k.a. Brands to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut a.k.a. Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.34.

a.k.a. Brands Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of AKA traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. a.k.a. Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57, a P/E/G ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 1,039.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 37,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 26,815 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

