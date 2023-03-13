Truist Financial Boosts Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $255.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ESS. Bank of America cut Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $265.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Essex Property Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $256.15.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ESS opened at $211.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.80. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $205.24 and a twelve month high of $363.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $2.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.13%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,219,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 47.3% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Stories

